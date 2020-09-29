39 students in Glastonbury quarantined, two students in the district test positive for COVID-19

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Thirty-nine Glastonbury School District students are currently under medical quarantine. This as two students in the district test positive for COVID-19, the district reported Monday.

A student at Glastonbury High School and a student at Hebron Avenue Elementary School have tested positive for the virus, the school district reported Monday.

The district reports, 16 other GHS students, 14 Hebron Ave. students, seven Smith Middle School students, one student at Gideon Welles School, and one student at Buttonball Lane School are under quarantine.

Additionally, one staff member at Hopewell and one staff member at Hopyard are in quarantine.

“Any Glastonbury Public Schools student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 will isolate at home,” the district says on their website. “We will notify our town health department. We will also notify staff and parents when there is a positive case of COVID-19 in their school. Contact tracing will follow each positive test result. Anyone in direct contact with the person who tested positive (spending 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of the person in the last 2 days) will be notified and will need to quarantine for 14 days as well.”