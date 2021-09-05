39-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Hartford while riding electric scooter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a man riding an electric scooter early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:42 a.m. officers were advised of a crash involving a scooter in the area of 53 Maple Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man in the parking lot with an electric scooter nearby in the roadway.

The man was later pronounced dead by Aetna Ambulance. The victim is identified as Josue Colon, 39, of New Britain.

Police report the car that was involved in the crash fled from the scene before officers arrived. The car was then found unoccupied on Wethersfield Avenue.

The investigation and reconstruction of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).