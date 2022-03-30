HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to fire safety tips, you’re never too young to learn. This year, the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Junior Fire Marshal event.

On Wednesday, third graders from West Middle Community School visited the science center to learn what they need to do when they have only seconds. The event also marked the launch of a new interactive experience.

The program, sponsored by the Hartford Insurance Company, is dedicated to teaching kids how to prevent fires. They also learn the importance of home smoke detectors, when to exit a building and where to meet up with family following a fire.

“They’re expected to learn how to detect a fire that might be happening in their home, how to help their families get to safety,” Claire Burnes, the Hartford Insurance Company’s chief marketing officer said. “It’s really critical. A fire happens every 89 seconds in this country. They need to be aware of the signals and signs.”

The students loved every moment of learning at the science center.

“I learned that if you touch the door handle, and it’s hot, that means there could be a fire behind your door,” third-grader Tershiema Milton said.

“If you wake up and hear the fire alarm, the first thing you do is touch the handle and the door to see if it’s burning,” classmate Lichen Bowie said.

Throughout its 75-year history, the Junior Fire Marshal Experience has deputized over 100 million children across the country.