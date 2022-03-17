ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday.

Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects opened fire in the area, according to court records. Davis was struck in the head and later died at the hospital.

Authorities recently arrested four people following a joint investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Hartford Police Department. The state Division of Criminal Justice said the investigation included tips, witness interviews, examination of cellphone records, and a grand jury investigation.

Investigators charged 34-year-old Brandon Jones, 35-year-old Shane Henriques, and 38-year-old Maurice Snowden with murder. Victoria Harris, 33, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and perjury.

From left to right: Shane Henriques, Brandon Jones, Maurice Snowden, Victoria Harris

“The investigators in this case worked diligently to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Fahey said. “Ms. Davis was an innocent victim and for the past 17 years, detectives assigned to this case never forgot her and the family and friends she left behind. These recent arrests show the Cold Case Unit’s continued commitment to work tirelessly to resolve each case that comes before us.”