SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Four individuals were arrested on Thursday for numerous drug offenses in Southington, according to police.



Southington police officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 for a local agency that was trying to contact an individual believed to be staying at the location. Officers surveyed the area and found a vehicle associated with the individual in the Denny’s parking lot.



Police observed two people inside the vehicle who appeared to be engaged in drug activity. The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Yairi Matriz and 30-year-old George Estes-James.



A K-9 search alerted the officers to a small knapsack inside the vehicle that contained a Taurus .38 Special Revolver, nine rounds of ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia.



Several other items indicative of drug activity and sales were found inside the vehicle, according to police.



Police then checked the motel room and found two other suspects identified as 29-year-old Angel Mercado and 40-year-old Donna Catalano.



During an interview with police, officers observed drug paraphernalia similar to what was seized in the vehicle and signs of drug use.



The Southington Police Department seized then seized and processed the evidence. Officers seized 97.9 grams of crack cocaine that was packaged for sale, that had an estimated street value of $10,000.

Mugshots of Matriz Yairi (left), Donna Catalano (middle) and George Estes-James (right). (SOURCE: Southington Police Department)



All four suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Southington Police Department where they were processed and charged.



Estes-James and Matriz were charged with the following offenses: Possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. George was additionally charged with criminal possession of a firearm.



Estes-James and Matriz were given a $100,000 bond.



Mercado and Catalano were charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, first-offense of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia. They were each given a $50,000 bond.



The four suspects were all held on bond and appeared on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court.