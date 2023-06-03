HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people are without a home after a structure fire in the Upper Albany neighborhood of Hartford early Saturday morning, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to 700 Albany Ave, a three story residential and commercial property, at 3:42 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire department reports that there was heavy fire on the first floor of the building but firefighters were able to tame and extinguish the blaze.

No injuries to the residents or firefighters have been reported at this time. The Special Service Unit is working with the American Red Cross to aid the four families (six adults and two children) that were displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.