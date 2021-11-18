6 injured in crash involving fire truck, ambulance in Hartford

Hartford
Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire truck and an ambulance crashed in Hartford Thursday morning, sending six people to the hospital.

Police said the collision happened at Collins and Sigourney streets.

Two paramedics from the ambulance and four firefighters were taken to the hospital. No patient was in the ambulance at the time of the collision.

All the injuries are minor, police said.

It is unclear what call the ambulance and fire truck were responding to.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for more details.

