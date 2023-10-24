FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Monday night in Farmington, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred on Farmington Avenue (Route 4) near the Exit 39 off-ramp on Interstate 84.

Police said a 19-year-old woman in the second vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and transported by LIFE STAR to the hospital. Three other victims were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to authorities.

There were no patients onboard the ambulance at the time, according to officials. The 19-year-old remained in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Connecticut State Police are assisting Farmington police with the investigation.