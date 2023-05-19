Four pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run on Friday in Hartford, according to authorities.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —

Hartford police said four females were hit by a car on Nelson Street and the vehicle evaded the scene.

Police said all the victims were conscious and alert after the crash. The victims were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision was quickly located but it was found empty.

The hit-and-run is under investigation.