4 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car into police cruiser in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car and crashing it into a police cruiser in New Britain Tuesday morning.

At about 1:50 a.m. New Britain Police spotted a 2014 Honda Civic in the area of Oak Street that was reported stolen out of Stratford.

Officers tried to stop the stolen car but it fled driving at a high rate of speed. The stolen Honda sped away from officers and toward North Street. It sped toward the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Stanley Street where it crashed into a New Britain Police cruiser traveling through the intersection.

The cruiser sustained significant damage.

After crashing, the four occupants of the stolen Honda fled on foot. Police were able to apprehend three of the occupants after a short foot chase. The fourth was identified and located hours later.

The driver of the stolen car and the three passengers were all identified as juveniles from New Britain.

The arrests include:

Driver: 16-year-old male with five previous arrests for charges ranging from criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, interfering with police, trespass, and breach of peace. He was issued a juvenile summons and charged with larceny, interfering with police, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, operating without a license. He was released to his mother.

Passenger: 15-year-old male with two prior arrests for stolen motor vehicle and breach of peace. He was issued a juvenile summons and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and interferring with police. He was released to a parent.

Passenger: 16-year-old, no prior arrests. They were issued juvenile summons and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and interferring with police. They were released to a parent.

Passenger: 13-year-old, no prior arrests. They were issued juvenile summons and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and interferring with police. They were released to a parent.

No one was injured in the crash.