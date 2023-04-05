Hartford police took four juveniles into custody after they were caught fleeing from a stolen car on Wednesday night, according to police.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police took four juveniles into custody after they were caught fleeing from a stolen car on Wednesday night, according to police.

Hartford police officers were on proactive patrol when they observed a stolen Hyundai Sonata heading south on Broad Street. Detectives followed the car until they were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device and stop the car, authorities said.

After the device was deployed, the four occupants inside Hyundai Sonata fled the scene on foot. Hartford police said the suspects were all identified as juveniles.

The stolen Hyundai Sonata (CREDIT: HPD)

Police said the juveniles were captured after several short foot pursuits. They were processed by detectives and issued a summons before being released to the custody of their guardians.

Members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force and the Hartford Police Department’s South Street Crimes division investigated the crime.