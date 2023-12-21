HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four locations in downtown Hartford were vandalized on Wednesday night, according to police.

The messages on the Gold Building, Travelers Tower, Wadsworth Athenium Museum of Art and 20 Front Street were spray painted between 8:50 p.m. and 9:05 p.m., according to police.

Messages included “Intifada Revolution,” “Free Gaza” and “Blumenthal supports genocide,” among others.

The three suspects have been described as females. One is a thin, with dark hair, dark clothing, a hooded coat and a blue face mask. Another has dark hair, a medium build, dark clothing, a hooded coat and a black face mask. The third is described by police as having a petite build, dark clothing, a hooded coat and a black face mask.