ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Massachusetts residents were arrested in Enfield on Thursday after allegedly trying to sell narcotics and being in possession of stolen property.

Police arrested Aubrey Wyatt, 41, Donovan Silva, 33, Kayla Daggett, 35, and Miriam Diaz, 35, who were all inside a suspect vehicle.

According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Enfield Pizza on Thursday morning for a report of an assault.

A witness told police that he saw two men outside of a vehicle striking a woman in the backseat of the vehicle. He said there was also a second woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Investigators found that this vehicle was also used in an alleged stabbing incident that occurred in Springfield on Wednesday. Police said the Springfield Police Department attempted to pursue the suspects in the vehicle on Wednesday, but the vehicle escaped.

Mug shots of Aubrey Wyatt, Donovan Silva, Kayla Daggett and Miriam Diaz (SOURCE: Enfield Police Department)

Police intercepted the vehicle at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the Mobil Mart on King Street. According to police, officers recovered a large amount of narcotics and stolen property from inside the vehicle.

The four suspects were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of stolen property, police said. Each suspect is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to police, Wyatt was also charged with interfering with an officer, destruction of evidence and as a fugitive from justice. Police said Wyatt was the subject of an extraditable warrant from the Massachusetts State Parole Board.

Wyatt was held on an additional $500,000 bond.

Police identified Diaz as the female from the incident at Enfield Pizza. Each of the four suspects claimed that Diaz was having a seizure in the car while she was holding a knife, prompting the two men to restrain her.