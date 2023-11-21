WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested four minors who fled from a stolen car on Tuesday night in West Hartford, authorities said.

According to police, a car stolen out of Cheshire, Connecticut, was detected by a license plate reader in West Hartford. Officers successfully disabled the vehicle by using a tire deflation device.

Four suspects abandoned the stolen car in the area of Park Road and Fairlawn Street. Officers searched the area with the help of a police K9.

The suspects were located and subsequently arrested. The suspects were identified as four minors.

The four minors were charged and released upon a promise to appear in juvenile court.