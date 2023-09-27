HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were arrested Tuesday after police investigated a group that allegedly conspired to deal fentanyl.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into two homes suspected of drug deals throughout the month of September.

Police said they executed search and seizure warrants at two homes on Lincoln Street and Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.

As a result, police found weapons including a ghost rifle with 31 7.62 rounds, a North American .32 caliber pistol with six rounds, a Ruger 9mm with seven rounds, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol that was reported stolen and numerous rounds of other ammunition.

Police also found 1,115 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of crack cocaine, 9 ounces of marijuana, and various prescription pills and $4,562.

Officials said that 1,115 grams of fentanyl is enough to package 44,600 bags.

The four people arrested at these two homes were identified as Eduardo Rivera, 24, Kenneth Bonilla, 38, Edward Ortiz, 43, Luz Rivera, 38.

Mugshots of Eduardo Rivera (top left), Edward Ortiz (top right), Kenneth Bonilla (bottom left), Luz Rivera (bottom right. (SOURCE: Hartford Police Department)

Police seized firearms, drugs and money at two homes in Hartford Tuesday. Photo from the Hartford Police Department

Eduardo Rivera was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and conspiracy/possession with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics

Stolen firearm

Bonilla was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and conspiracy/possession with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics

Ortiz was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and conspiracy/possession with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics

High capacity magazine

Possession of a ghost gun

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of an adult weapon

Luz Rivera was charged with: