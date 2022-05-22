SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Simsbury Fire Department is sharing information about wood-burning fire pits after four people were burned in an accident.

According to fire officials, they responded to a report of a person on fire Saturday night around 9:10 p.m. at 140 Nod Road. Upon arrival, responders determined that the wood-burning fire pit on scene had been “ignited”, burning four people in total. Three out of the four individuals were hospitalized.

The Fire Marshal’s office is reminding people that when using these specific fire pits, lighter fluid or gasoline should never be used when starting or tending to a fire. Officials recommend that only clean, dry hardwood that has been seasoned for at least six months should be burned. Chairs, children, and pets are also instructed to stay away from the fire pit. All people around the pit are recommended to stay at least three feet away from the flames, according to the Fire Marshal’s office.

The Simsbury Fire Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are both investigating the fire.