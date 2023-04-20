HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night in Hartford, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred on Huntington Street and three men were shot on a sidewalk.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was sitting in a parked car at the time of the shooting and she was not the intended target. Police said an 18-year-old is also in serious condition as a result of the shooting.

Officials said the 12-year-old girl is in critical and unstable condition.

There is no update on the other victims’ conditions as of this time.

The Office of the Inspector General is at the scene.

