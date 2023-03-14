WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — 40% of flights have been canceled Tuesday at Bradley International Aiport in Windsor Locks due to the nor’easter, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Officials said Bradley International Airport is open and its snow removal operation efforts are ongoing.

Airplane partners are adjusting their schedules in response to the weather conditions. Additional cancelations and delays are possible, according to Connecticut Airport Authority officials.