HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 40 students were evacuated from a dorm and admissions building at Suffield Academy on Tuesday after a fire started.

Officials said firefighters responded to an alarm at Suffield Academy at 11:45 a.m. when they found a fire in a dorm room at Fuller Hall.

According to the Suffield Fire Department, 40 students were already evacuated when they arrived and no one was injured. The fire partially damaged the room and firefighters said it is uninhabitable.

Fuller Hall has administrative offices on the first floor and dorm rooms on the second and third floors. The fire department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.