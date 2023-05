HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 43-year-old man died at a hospital in Hartford after being stabbed earlier Sunday morning.

Police arrived at about 4 a.m. to Elliott Street after someone reported that a person was bleeding in the street, according to authorities. The man died at about 11:10 a.m. at Hartford Hospital.

The man has been identified as Elvin Rivera, and has no current address, according to police. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.