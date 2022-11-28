HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old is in custody after police said he shot and killed a man in September.

Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Hillside Avenue when officers found a crashed vehicle nearby at 386 Hillside Avenue, according to police. Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford, was found unresponsive inside. He was declared dead at a hospital.

Donald Parker, who lives at the address the initial ShotSpotter activation came from, is facing a charge of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He was arrested Monday in East Hartford.