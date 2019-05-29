Breaking News
46 teens treated for alcohol poisoning at first Xfinity Theater concert of the season

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The summer concert season is getting off to a dangerous start at the Xfinity Theater.

Hartford police say dozens of teens were hospitalized while at a hip-hop show there on Friday.

In all, 46 teens were brought to the hospital for alcohol poisoning from the Juice WRLD concert.

Seven were taken before the concert even started.

Police also say they handed out 22 summons for arrest for underage drinking.

This was the first concert of the season.

