EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire in East Hartford.

Crews said the call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday night about a house fire at 133 Long Hill Dr.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw little smoke and no visible flames. They were able to locate the fire in the front exterior wall.

It was quickly put out; no one was hurt.

Officials said the fire displayed five people.