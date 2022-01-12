5 rescued, 8 brought to hospital after apartment complex fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford apartment complex is currently uninhabitable after a fire Wednesday morning displaced more than 30 people.

Fire companies responded to a three-story, 22-unit apartment complex at 105 Preston St. around 9:17 a.m. for a report of a fire with people reportedly trapped on the second and third floors.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a working fire with people in the windows on all floors. According to the Hartford Fire Department, five people were rescued, two from ground ladders on the third floor and three from the side of the building; two of these three were on the third floor and the other person was on the second floor.

Several others self-evacuated and additional people were escorted out of the building by fire personnel.

The fire department said eight people were transported by ambulance, seven for smoke inhalation and one who sustained injuries from jumping out of the first floor window.

The fire was put out quickly and contained to the area of origin but fire officials said the building has been deemed uninhabitable at this time due to the extent of damage caused by the fire, smoke and some compromised electrical components.

Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist the displaced families. 20 of the units were occupied and so far, 17 out of the 20 families have been processed, according to the department. The other three families will need relocation assistance.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.