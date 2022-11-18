MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said.

According to police, one of the occupants was considered to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and other roadway violations appear to have been factors in the crash, police said.

Members of the Manchester Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate. The accident remains under investigation.

Manchester Police have asked anyone with additional information, or who may have witnessed this accident to contact Ofc. Kevin Jackson (860) 645-5565.