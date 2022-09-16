EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon.

Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A DNA analysis led to William Colon, who allegedly then confessed to sexually assaulting the teen.

He was arrested Tuesday in East Hartford. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was given a $250,000 bond.

