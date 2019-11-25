$5,000 reward offered for tips leading to missing woman last seen in Enfield

by: Alex Ceneviva

Ondine Frohberg

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The family of a missing Suffield woman, who was last seen in Enfield earlier this month, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her discovery.

Police say that 64-year-old Ondine Frohberg has been missing since around 1:25 p.m. on Friday, November 1st.

Frohberg, who has a congnitive disability and is a diabetic, was last seen in the area of Route 190 west, near the Route 5 overpass, in Enfield at around 1:40 p.m. on November 1st.

She was also last seen wearing navy pants and a red/orange/ brown stripped shirt that is pictured below.

Police describe Frohberg as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 160 lbs., with blue eyes and white hair.

Her family is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.

