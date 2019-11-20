$50,000 reward offered for information leading to East Hartford man’s killer

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the killer of an East Hartford man who was found bound and shot in his home last year.

Police say that on November 18th, 2018, a family member found 30-year-old Dominic Marino, a disabled veteran, dead inside of his home at 48 Suffolk Drive.

Related: 30-year-old man shot, killed in East Hartford home

Marino’s body was found with his wrists and ankles bound with tape and an autopsy later determined that he had died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

His death was classified as a homicide.

According to the police, the suspect/s appeared to have forced entry into Marino’s home and there was an evidence of a struggle.

East Hartford Police and Marino’s family are requesting the public’s help with any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect/s involved.

Related: Police investigate shooting death of disabled veteran

Governor Ned Lamont has authorized a reward for the information of $50,000, which is the maximum authorized by state law.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is urged to contact Detective Frank Napolitano at (860) 291-7640 or fnapolitano@easthartfordct.gov.