HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people, including 15 children, were displaced on Saturday afternoon when an apartment building caught fire.

In total, 52 people were displaced from 45 units at 34 Willard Street, according to Hartford firefighters.

Authorities first learned about the fire at about 1 p.m. Saturday. Once on scene, crews saw fire in the walls on the second, third and fourth floor. The roof was also on fire.

No one was injured. Officials have not declared what caused the fire.