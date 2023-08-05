ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend marked Dinosaur Day at Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill.

It was created to commemorate the discovery of dinosaur tracks in Connecticut back in 1966. Saturday marked the 57th anniversary of that historic find.

“In 1966 there was more than 2,600 dinosaur tracks that were discovered – and if you come to the park you can see more than 750 of them at the exhibit center,” said Michael Ross, environmental education coordinator at Dinosaur State Park. “The rest of those tracks were reburied 1976 to preserve them. We’re hoping some day they’ll be enough funding in order to uncover those tracks and build an edition, so we can look at those and research those.”

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also held the “No Child Left Inside: Families in the Park” event, giving families the chance to enjoy many outdoor activities, nature trails, exhibits and demonstrations.