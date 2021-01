HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Six people are without a home Thursday night after a fire in Hartford, officials say.

According to Hartford firefighters, the flames broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on Magnolia Street in the city’s upper Albany neighborhood.

Members operated on #Magnolia Street in the North End of the city. Photo Credit: Jim Peruta #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/FBNA0mFSl7 — Hartford Firefighters Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) December 31, 2020

Heavy black smoke was reported on the third floor. No one was hurt.

Officials say the building was deemed unsafe to live in and the American Red Cross is now helping the three families find a place to stay.