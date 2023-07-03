Six were displaced in a fire in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Six people were displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Manchester on Monday, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to 388 Hartford Road after receiving a 911 call regarding a house fire. After arriving on scene, fire officials reported fire and heavy smoke coming home the second story of the home.

The scene after the fire at the multi-family home in Manchester.

Fire officials were able to take down the flames through an aggressive interior attack in just 15 minutes. Unfortunately, the home sustained structural damage and rendered it temporarily unhabitable. Six residents were displaced after the fire.

Firefighters also rescued a dog named Blue from the second story.

Blue, the pitbull who was rescued from the fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.