HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Six people have been displaced and two firefighters were sent to the hospital with possible heat exhaustion following a fire Thursday night in Hartford.

According to the Hartford Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story multi-family home around 11:07 p.m. in the area of 31 Carpenter Street. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the rear porch and extended to all three floors.

Officials say the fire was knocked down and is under control. No injuries were reported, however, two firefighters were transported to a local hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshalls office and the Red Cross is assisting the two families who were displaced.