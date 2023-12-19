WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Six people were taken to the hospital and two people were seriously injured after a multi-car crash Tuesday night in Windsor, according to police.

The head-on collision happened at the intersection of Route 218 and Columbia Road, police said.

The Windsor Police Department said two people were seriously injured in the crash and had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Police said a seventh person in the crash refused medical treatment at the scene.

