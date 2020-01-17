 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt

Hartford

by: , Brian Spyros

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning to parents about an online video that could prompt a child to do something dangerous. A family in Waterbury has shared what happened to them.

Vanessa Toribio said her son, Eli, is like any other 6-year-old. He plays with friends, he plays with toys, and he watches YouTube.

Just days before Christmas, Toribio said Eli was watching a children’s channel on YouTube Kids when a random and disturbing video popped up: A man slipping nails through his nose and spitting them out of his mouth.

“He had a lot of nails on the table, and he was just putting his head down and sniffing up the nail, and then [spitting] it back out,” Toribio said, describing the video.

Eli saw this, wanted to try it and swallowed a thumbtack. He began choking and his father,not knowing what just happened, began to hit him on the back. Things were then fine. Three weeks later, Eli started to have pain and got an infection.

A trip to the emergency room quickly revealed that Eli had that tack in his lungs, n far from piercing a hole in his heart.

“Because it had been there for so long, and there was a lot of inflammation, there was an infection behind it, so he did have pneumonia,” Dr. Chris Grindle, Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

The doctor says the family did the right thing by bringing Eli in when they saw he was in pain and wasn’t getting better.

Eli is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6-year-old to be released from hospital after swallowing thumb tack seen in YouTube stunt"

Hartford Line surpasses one million riders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Line surpasses one million riders"

Rep. Larson, Courtney hold public forum to discuss impeachment, crisis in the middle east, earthquakes in Puerto Rico

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Larson, Courtney hold public forum to discuss impeachment, crisis in the middle east, earthquakes in Puerto Rico"

6-year-old Waterbury boy snorts thumb tack after seeing man do it in YouTube video

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6-year-old Waterbury boy snorts thumb tack after seeing man do it in YouTube video"

New Hallmark movie produced by Rocky Hill-based production company

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hallmark movie produced by Rocky Hill-based production company"

Norm Pattis says once document could save Fotis Dulos in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norm Pattis says once document could save Fotis Dulos in court"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss