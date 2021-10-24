60-year-old woman transported to hospital after striking a tree in Granby

Hannah St. Jean

GRANBY Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was transported to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning.

At 11:02 a.m., Granby Police reported a car crash involving one car.

While traveling on Route 189 in the area of Mountain Road, the car rolled off the road and hit a tree. Firefighters were able to locate the driver, a woman in her 60s, and remove her from the car.

She was transported by Lifestar helicopter to a local hospital.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

