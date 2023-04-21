HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students pre-k through grade 12 will have the chance to go to a school of their choice for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

This week, Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) of the Connecticut State Department of Education, announced that 6,000 students entering pre-k through grade 12, have received a placement offer to attend a school of their choice for a Greater Hartford Region magnet school, or Open Choice public school for the 2023-24 school year.

More than 4,000 additional offers are expected to be announced over the spring and summer.

Families who have received offers have a limited time to accept the offer.

Students placed on waitlists, or parents who applied after the deadline, will receive a placement as soon as a spot opens. Families who do not receive a placement offer in the first round, have an opportunity to edit their applications to increase their chances of receiving an offer.

“We are thrilled to once again offer thousands of Connecticut students an opportunity to start or continue their educational journey on a new and exciting path,” CSDE Chief Strategic Planning Officer Keith Norton said. “School choice creates diverse and engaging learning environments that benefit students throughout their academic lives and beyond.”

Through RSCO’s program, families can apply to attend free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region, including:

Magnet schools incorporating specialized themes such as computer science; Montessori; STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math; and visual and performing arts.

Open Choice public schools in local districts.

Greater Hartford Region technical high schools specializing in career and technical education.

These new seats were made available by the introduction of CREC Preschool at Progress Drive, Dwight-Bellizzi Dual Language Academy, and the Early College Advanced Manufacturing Pathway (ECAMP) at Goodwin University.

For more information on this process, you can attend the RSCO Spring School Choice Fair on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Connecticut River Academy inside Goodwin University.