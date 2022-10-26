MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Wednesday with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester, according to police.

The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. to the Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass at Burrs Corners. The vehicle that hit the cyclist was driving east on the turnpike at the time, according to police.

The driver was not hurt and is cooperating with authorities.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it is asked to contact police at (860) 533-8651.