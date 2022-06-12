HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run incident that occurred Saturday night in Hartford killed a 62-year-old pedestrian, according to police.

At approximately 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, patrol officers responded to the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street in Hartford. Reports stated a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers found a 62-year-old man suffering from injuries sustained during the collision. EMS arrived on scene, performing live-saving measures. The victim was sent to the hospital and was listed in critical condition before he later succumbed to his injuries, according to responders.

Police say the driver fled the scene. The suspect vehicle has been identified by investigators but officials are not releasing information about it at this time.

