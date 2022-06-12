HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run incident that occurred Saturday night in Hartford has left a 62-year-old man in critical condition, according to police.

At approximately 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, patrol officers responded to the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street in Hartford. Reports stated a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers found a 62-year-old man suffering from injuries sustained during the collision. EMS arrived on scene, performing live-saving measures. The victim is now in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver fled the scene. The suspect vehicle has been identified by investigators but this information has not been released.

