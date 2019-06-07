Hartford

65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:01 PM EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Britain monument honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment was vandalized Thursday.

The Borinqueneers monument saluted the highly decorated fighting unit's Puerto Rican Heritage.

It's at the intersection of Beaver Street, Washington Street, and Farmington Avenue.

The 65th Infantry Regiment served in World Wars I and II and the Korean War.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart told News 8 the police are looking into the incident and are starting an investigation.

The New Britain Latino Coalition is collecting donations for repairs, which will require putting new stain on the monument. 

 

