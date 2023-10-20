HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Seven people were displaced after a fire Friday morning in Harford, according to officials.

Officials said firefighters responded to a report of a bed on fire around 8:14 a.m. at 46 Eastview St. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the second floor of a single-family home.

Crews were able to knock down most of the fire but they are still working to control minor fire in the attic.

Seven people have been displaced, six adults and one child, as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital for observation.

Stay with News 8 for updates.