ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car on the highway Saturday night, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Police and fire crews responded to a call of a crash on the Silas Deane Highway at 9:49 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered a 70-year-old man with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed as in critical condition.

Initial investigations revealed that the man was riding his bike south on Silas Deane Highway when he collided with a southbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the police.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad has assumed control of this investigation due to the seriousness of the crash. If anyone has any information or witnessed the crash contact Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2041 or by email at jfoss-rugan@rockyhillct.gov.