SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a 73-year-old man on Tuesday with charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Michael Madigan from East Windsor was arrested on an active arrest warrant, according to South Windsor officers. His charges stem from an investigation in October 2022, which claimed that Madigan has sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 16 in South Windsor on several occasions over several years.

He has been charged with three counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16 and three counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

South Windsor police did not specify when the alleged abuse began, how long it went on, or who the victim may be in relation to Madigan.

Madigan turned himself in to South Windsor police, officials stated. He was processed and released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.