76 firearms turned in during Hartford gun buyback

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police collected 76 firearms during a weekend gun buyback in Hartford.

The Hartford Police Department’s 11th annual Capital Region Gun Buyback Program was held Saturday at the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity. Organizers say they collected 30 pistols, 23 revolvers, 11 rifles, 10 shotguns and two assault rifles.

People who dropped off guns got a Stop & Shop gift card ranging from $25 to $200 depending on the type of weapon turned in.

The event was organized by the Hartford police’s vice and narcotics division and the Hartford Police Range Masters in coordination with several city hospitals.