MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Thirteen people, including eight children, are without a home Wednesday after a late afternoon fire at a duplex in Manchester, according to officials.

Two adults in six children were displaced from one of the units, and three adults and two children in the second.

Crews arrived at about 11:20 a.m. to the duplex, located on Florence Street in Manchester. The rear corner of the home was on fire, and heavy smoke was coming out of the attic.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.