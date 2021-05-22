8 couples married for free at ‘Hitched at Hogan’s’ event in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a weekend of romance at Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington.

This weekend, eight couples got married at the “Hitched at Hogan’s” event. Hogan’s provided a space and services for couples to walk down the aisle and it was all free.

Event Coordinator & Manager at Hogan’s Cider Mill Margaret Borla told us, “We’ve partnered up with some great local businesses to just make this a really special day for some deserving couples…We do weddings and events here at Hogan’s Cider Mill in addition to our outdoor taproom, we have an event space, we do concerts — all sorts of parties. And I thought ‘you know what, we have this outdoor space, everyone’s had such a difficult year, let’s use what we have and help some people out in our community.”

One couple we spoke to said they’re feeling happy and relieved that they got to have their wedding this weekend after planning for over a year, since before the pandemic even started.

