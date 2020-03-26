 

8 people at Wethersfield DMV office test positive for coronavirus

Hartford
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people have tested positive for coronavirus at a Wethersfield DMV office.

Officials said they’re taking extra precautions to keep employees and citizens safe, including deep cleaning each night.

The office remains open to provide critical services to businesses and organizations in a new operating model that uses online, mail and phone-based practices. All DMV branches are currently closed to the general public.

So far, more than 800 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hartford

