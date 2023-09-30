HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have determined that a child fell from a third floor window by accident Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fallen child at 19 Benton St. at 7:40 p.m. Friday night.

Crews found the young boy, 8-years-old, to be alert and without visible injuries when they arrived. The boy was transported to the Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

There are no updates on the current status of the child. The Hartford police have deemed the fall to be an accident.