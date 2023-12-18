HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that more than 80,000 people in Connecticut will have certain low-level convictions cleared from their criminal records over the next month, according to the governor’s office.

This comes as part of the Clean Slate Law, which was signed into law in 2021.

The law aims to eliminate employment, education and housing barriers for those convicted of low-level crimes, finished their sentences and have remained crime-free for a certain timeframe.

“Turning your life around after making a mistake isn’t easy, but many people who’ve been convicted of low-level offenses and haven’t committed any other crimes find those convictions haunting for them for decades, sometimes leading to situations in which they are unable to obtain employment, are prevented from finding a place to live, or are denied educational opportunities,” Lamont said. “The idea that minor crimes should remain a part of someone’s permanent record is outdated, ineffective. and can cause more harm than good. Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law is about removing barriers that prevent people from leading successful and productive lives.”

System upgrades, which are now live, allow criminal justice agencies to identify eligible convictions and automatically erase them in accordance with the Clean Slate Law, according to the governor’s office.

The system is expected to initially identify almost 178,500 eligible offenses from more than 80,000 people.

Offenses eligible for automated erasure include:

A classified or unclassified misdemeanor (imprisonment less than one year), with a seven-year waiting period from the person’s most recent conviction.

Class D, E, or unclassified felonies (imprisonment less than five years), or operating under the influence, with a ten-year waiting period from the person’s most recent conviction.

Sexual offenses and family violence crimes are both excluded. The person must also have no pending criminal charges and have finished all incarceration, probation, and parole periods.

The governor’s office also said that the crime must have been committed on or after January 1, 2000, with earlier convictions having the possibility of being erased with a petition to the courts.

Nearly 29,000 additional convictions for operation while under the influence are to be erased by the end of March 2024.

Over 62,000 other convictions will be processed manually throughout the first half of 2024.

All of these are in addition to the 43,754 low-level drug possession convictions that were already erased in January.

For more information on the Clean Slate Law, click here.